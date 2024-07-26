Favors, John Idell
John Idell Favors, age 37, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Visitation 4 pm- 6 pm Sunday, July 28, 2024, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Funeral service 12 pm Monday, July 29, 2024, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 3375 W Siebenthaler Ave, Dayton, OH. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
