journal-news logo
X

FAUVER, Linea

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FAUVER, Linea G.

88, of Brookville, passed away on March 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Hazen; son, David Hazen. Linea was a member of Phillipsburg United Methodist Church and the Ohio Optician Association. She was also a member of the Women's Missionary Association.

Survived by her husband, Marvin Fauver; sons, Frank (Tammy) Hazen, and Terry Hazen; step-daughters, Valorie and Cindy; 6 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; special friend, Donna Sidel. No services will be held at this time for Linea. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Hospice of Dayton, or Phillipsburg United Methodist Church. Arrangements in care of Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, Brookville.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
MANLEY, Bonnie
2
ALLES, Teresa
3
HAYES, Rochelle
4
SOMERVILLE, Carolyn
5
NEUFANG, Loraine
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top