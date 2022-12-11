FARSON, Rita Jean



73, of Springfield passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 17, 1949, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Eugene (Bobbye) Elliott and Patricia (Leroy) Sauvagoet. Rita attended Eastlake High School in Willoughby, Ohio. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. Survivors include her two daughters, Tina (Jim) Shivler and Lori (Chris) Sanders; three sisters, Andie (Steve) Schumacher, Jackie (Scott) Pollock and Christine (Rob) Hinkle; one brother, Randy (Lisa) Elliott; five grandchildren, Samantha (Brandon) Hube, Dallas Sanders, Makayla Sanders, Kaylie and Bella Shivler; one great-grandchild, Kennedy Hube; sister-in-law, Sherry Elliott; brother-in-law, Larry (Mary) Farson; several nieces and nephews, and two grand puppies, Molly and Sophie. She was preceded in death by the love of her life who she will be reunited with, Rich T. Farson; two sisters, Candis Elliott and Kelly Speakman; one brother, Gary Elliott; sisters-in-law, Patricia Milner and Sandra Yanovich and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dale (Edna) Farson. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Rita's life will begin at 1 pm in the funeral home with burial to follow at the Rose Hill Burial Park. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



