FARRIER, Carolyn Sue

Carolyn Sue Farrier, age 75 of Hamilton, passed away at Glen Meadows Nursing Home on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Carolyn was born in Piqua, Ohio, on December 9, 1946, to Walter William Edwards Jr. and Marie Lavonn (Taylor) Edwards. Carolyn worked at the Airport in food service for several years.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Anthony Wolfe; her mother Marie Lavonn Edwards; and her brothers, Dave Edwards and Michael Edwards. Carolyn was preceded in death by her father, Walter William Edwards Jr, and sister Joanne Edwards.

Memorial service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 12:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

