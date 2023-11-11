Farrell, Patricia A.



Age 85 of Beavercreek, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Franklin Farrell, parents Chester and Helen Dembski, and siblings Chester Dembski Jr. and Geraldine Janis.







Patricia is survived by her children Mike (Christine) Farrell, Tim (Jennifer) Farrell, Steve (Holly) Farrell, Margaret Farrell (Chantil Caskey) and Mary (Paul) Sommers; grandchildren Andrew "A.T." Farrell, Derek Farrell, Julia (Chad) Aukerman, Daniel "DJ" Sommers, Brook Farrell, Emily Farrell, Sarah Sommers, Franklin Thomas Farrell and Jake Sommers, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



She was a member of the Julienne High School Class of 1956. Patricia was employed by Monsanto Chemical Company until her first child was born. She went on to raise five children never missing any sporting events or other activities while still having dinner on the table nightly. A loving and caring wife, an adoring and supportive mother and Babci to her nine grandchildren, she was also an active member of Ascension Parish where she served as secretary for the Altar Rosary Society, ultimately being named Woman of the Year in 1978. In addition to being a homeroom mother for each of her children, she served on numerous committees while her children attended Ascension School. While all five of her children attended Carroll High School she was a member of the Booster Club and a regular cafeteria volunteer. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling, was a wonderful cook and baker, talented pianist, creative seamstress and loved watching sports of all kinds on television. She was the consummate silent partner that took it upon herself to make sure every family endeavor was a success, including making countless sacrifices that even today we are not fully aware. The family would like to extend their appreciation to all the staff at Traditions of Beavercreek who provided exceptional support to Mom over the past 18 months. A special thank you to Jim, Ashley and the two Lisa's who became like family to all of us.



In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in memory of Patricia to The American Heart Association or the St. Vincent DePaul Society.







A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, November 13, 2023, at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering, OH 45420. Fr. Tom Nevels celebrant. The family will receive friends prior to Mass from 11 am until 12p.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com