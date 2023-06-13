Farmer, William C. "Bill"



Trenton, OH/Ocala, FL



William C. Farmer (Bill) peacefully passed away June 5, 2023, at his home with his eternally loving wife, Janet, by his side.



Bill was born in Oneida, KY (Clay County) on July 5, 1946, to Alva and Florice (Bradley) Farmer. He grew up in Trenton, OH, and graduated from Trenton High School in 1964. He then attended Eastern Kentucky University. Bill was drafted by the military and joined the United States Airforce, where he was stationed in Minot, North Dakota, guarding missile silos. After his military service ended, Bill worked for Armco in Middletown, OH. He retired from Armco after 30 years of employment. When asked when he retired, he would say "after 30 years and 30 seconds"! Bill was an avid fisherman and golfer. He loved the University of Kentucky basketball and football teams.



Bill is survived by his wife, Janet (Meade) Farmer; son, James A. Farmer; stepsons, James Goodno and Trevor Pickard; stepdaughter, Faith (Frank) Warner; sisters, Barbara Keefe and Betty Lou Barrett; grandchildren, James and Jayna Farmer; great granddaughter, Charlotte Farmer; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Bill was proceeded in death by his father and mother, Alva and Florice Farmer; niece, Krista Beth Land; aunt and uncle, Nancy Hall and Leo Bradley, SR.; very special cousins, Mary Jane Colley, Jim Bradley, and Pat Abner.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please "pay it forward" to a veteran or someone in need.

