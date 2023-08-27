Farmer, Mildred

FARMER (Bayless), Mildred D.



Mildred D. (Bayless) Farmer, 87, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away Monday, August 21, 2023 peacefully at her home. She was born August 31, 1935 in Lake City, TN to the late Joseph Hubert and Mildred Lucille (Griffith) Bayless. Her beloved husband of 65 years, Lincoln Farmer, preceded her in death in 2019 and sister Joyce (Bayless) Neitzel in 2015. Mildred was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loyal friend who will be greatly missed. She was a positive inspiration and light to all who knew her. Mildred's faith and love for Jesus was evident in her daily life. She was a 1954 graduate of Stivers High School and was retired from Wright State University in 1989 where she worked as a secretary in the College of Liberal Arts. Mildred always read books, and enjoyed learning history and classics, working puzzles, flower gardening, cooking, baking and spending time with family. She was a member of Patterson Park Church in Beavercreek. Mildred leaves to cherish her memory, daughters Linda (Stephen) Hollen, Donna (Timothy) Schultz; her loyal "baby" dog Brooke; grandchildren, Mark (Samantha) Murphy, Morgan Murphy, Courtney Schultz and Caroline Schultz, Kelly Hollen (Mark Winer), and five great grandchildren. Special thank you from the family to Delores, Barb, Christie, Lisa, Raquel and Stephanie for their loving care to Mildred. Mildred's family will receive friends at Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia and Grange Hall Roads, Wednesday, August 30, 2023 starting at 11:30 am, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm. Mildred will be laid to rest at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia OH following the service. Contributions in memory of Mildred may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.act.alz.org) or to Hospice of Dayton (www.hospiceofdayton.org). To leave a message or share a special memory of Mildred with her family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



