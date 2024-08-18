Farmer, Derek A.



Attorney Derek A. Farmer, age 67, transitioned to his heavenly reward on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at The Ohio State University Hospital. He was the 14th child of the late Arthur R. and Lydia M. Farmer. He was predeceased by his sisters, Rhilda J. Campbell, Barbara L. Scott, Winifred A. LaBomme, Lois M. Smitherman; brothers, Arthur Jr., William A. and Jerry C. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Finucane; dedicated siblings, Elenora Ratton, Cincinnati, OH, Carol (Patty) Coney, Washington, DC, Delores Stevenson (Clarence), Southfield, MI, James, West Bloomfield, MI, Fayetta Farmer, Oak Park, MI; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral service 12 pm Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Private entombment at Woodland Mausoleum. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com