Farley, Joy



Joy Farley, age 84, died in Denver, Colorado on March 15, 2023. She was born on March 6, 1939 to Victor and Anna Conover. She married Hugh Farley on October 29, 1957. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2010. They were married for 53 years.



Joy was a well-known artist in Dayton, Ohio. She has many paintings hanging in homes and businesses including in Ireland and Italy. Joy loved to travel. She especially loved the Florida Keys. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, flowers, boating, and spending time with family.



Joy is survived by her daughters: Melissa (Lou), and Vicki (Bill); her sons, Dean (Collette), and Scott (Vicki). Grandchildren: Blake, Jasmine, Cammie, Brad, Justin, Lindsey and Ryan. Great-grandchildren, Addy, Jeremiah, Aubree, Enzo and Izzy.



She will be missed by many. We love you Mom.

