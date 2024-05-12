Farish, Ivy Roberta



Ivy Roberta Farish, 82, of Springfield, Ohio, passed peacefully on May 8, 2024 at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born May 27, 1941 in Springfield. Roberta was a graduate of Northeastern High School. She worked for Clark County Medical Society un-til her retirement. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lynn E. Farish; their three children, Scott and his wife Dianna, Amy, and Lisa and her husband Mike; grandchildren, Brandi, Brandon, Ashley, Jordyn, Logan (Kayla), and Luke (Abby Jones); two great-grandsons, Levi and Sebastian; and special friend, Donna Weibel. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, Ivy May (Yake) and George Andrew Cook. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



