Fansler, Velma

Fansler (Church), Velma Yvonne



Age 90, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Bethany Village. Velma was born in Dayton, OH on February 26, 1933, to the late Jack and Edith (Walker) Church. She graduated from Stivers High School in 1951.Velma was a long-time member of Central Christian Church and Disciples of Christ. She was Past-President of Dayton area's Parkinson's Support Group and a member of the Church Women United in Greater Dayton. Velma was very active in church activities, including choir and helping the needy in the community. She enjoyed traveling and playing dominoes. Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Marion E. "Slats" Fansler; brother, Marvin; sister-in-law, Joanne Church; and great niece, Maranda Church. She is survived by nephews, Daniel, Scott (Karen), and Randall (Debbie); niece, Leslie Church (Joe) Krabacher; great-nieces and nephews, Daniel II, Christy, Bradley, Erin, Samantha, Tyler, Tony, John J.; great-great-niece and nephew, Britney and Anthony C.; and a host of cousins. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 11:30AM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 10:30-11:30AM until the time of service. Burial at Edwardsville Cemetery in Warren County, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Appalachian Project or Central Christian Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



