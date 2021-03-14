X

Fannin, Connie L.

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

FANNIN, Connie L.

Connie L. Fannin, age 84, of Fairborn, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. She was born September 30, 1936, in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer E. and Alice E. (Trainer) Oyer. Along with her parents, Connie is

preceded in death by her son, Douglas A. Fannin, Esq. She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Davis) Douthit; son, Ron

(Connie) Fannin, RN, BSN; grandchildren, Lindsey R. Douthit, Anthony G. (Tameka Grey) Fannin, Lucas A. (Elizabeth) Fannin, John M. (Pattie) Christenson, Erika L. (Gregory) Updike,

Andrew N. Christenson; brother, Frederick (Nell) Oyer; sister, Cynthia (William) Lawson; daughter-in-law, Karen Huelsman; nieces, Dr. Courtney (Dr. David) Johnson and Nancy (Andy) Anderson; nephew, Thomas E. Oyer; and numerous extended family members. Connie retired from Chet's IGA of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, after 30 years as a produce manager. She was known throughout the entire neighborhood to be hospitable and many friends and family wanted to spend time at her house. What Connie valued most in her life was her

beloved family. She was very loved and will be dearly missed by all. A graveside service and celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio, under the care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Donations may be made out to SICSA Pet Adoption Center, www.sicsa.org/give in memory of Connie. Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.BeltonStroup.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Belton Stroup Funeral Home

422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Fairborn, OH

45324

https://www.beltonstroup.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.