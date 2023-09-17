Fannin, Carol

Fannin (Patterson), Carol Ann



Carol Ann Fannin, age 71, of Columbus, passed away on September 11, 2023. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on February 14, 1952, the daughter of Ivan and Clara Patterson. She was preceded in death by her son, Chad Finley. Carol is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Jeff Fannin; parents, Ivan and Clara Patterson; son, Shane Finley; grandchildren, Cami Finley and Tyler Finley; siblings, Dan (Jane) Patterson, Diana (Scott) Hasse, Wanda (Albert) King, Mary (Dave) Wysong and Martha (Coley) Logan; and many other loving family and friends. She retired from the Nordstrom Shoe Department, where she was a Manager. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Carol was very friendly and out-going, she never met a stranger. Her family meant the world to her and she was dedicated to all of them. Her family knew she was always there for them. She had a very resilient nature, even though she had been through many challenges. Carol will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services to honor her life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to your local Children's Hospital. To share a memory of Carol or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



