Fanella, Margaret

Margaret Fanella age 91 of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away Monday November 13, 2023 at the Maple Knoll Village. She was born in Elmwood Park, Illinois on December 14, 1931 the daughter of Daniel and Mary (Cafarella) Fanella. Ms. Fanella was a retired educator, her career being in elementary Schools in the Dayton and Columbus, Ohio areas.



She is survived by a sister, Sr. Ann Fanella SND.



She was preceded in death by a sister, Marian Fanella; two brothers, Daniel Fanella Jr. and Nicholas Fanella; A dear friend, Mary Davis.



Friends may call from 1:30pm-2:00pm Tuesday in the Maple Knoll Village Chapel on the Green 11130 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 2:00pm Tuesday in the Chapel. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Catholic Inner City School Education, 100 E. 8th St. Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





