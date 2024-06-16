Falta, Mary Ruth "Walsh"



age 88 of Centerville, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at her residence. Mary Ruth was born on October 11, 1935 in Otway, Ohio, to the late James and Edna Simon Walsh. She was also preceded in death by her husband Jerry Falta. She is survived by her brother, Joe (Pat) Walsh, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2024 at the Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, Ohio 45459, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Burial will take place on Saturday, June 29th, at St. Patrick Cemetery, Otway, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. To view the complete obituary please visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



