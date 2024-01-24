Falk, Donald C.



Donald C. Falk, long-time resident of Oxford, Ohio, passed away on January 21, 2024 at the age of 97. Born in Milford Township on February 28, 1926, Don lived his entire life in the Oxford, Ohio area until the past few years.



Don was the son of the late Clarence E. and Gladys Marshall Falk and was preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley Haas Falk in 1972 and his brother William C. Falk in 2014. He is survived by the three children he raised and devoted his life to after the death of his wife- Robert D. Falk, Beth Falk Moore (Stephen) and Nancy Falk Scoliere (Michael). He also leaves behind six beautiful and remarkable grandchildren-Danielle Scoliere Rice (Taylor), Logan Andrew Moore (Chelsea), Megan Elizabeth Scoliere (Tyler), Chandler Elizabeth Moore, Matthew Falk Scoliere and Bryson Patterson Moore-; two precious great-grandsons, Beckham and Grayson Rice-; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends who he loved and cherished.



After graduating from McGuffey High School in 1944, Don attended Miami University and graduated in 1951 after also serving in the United States Army where he was stationed in Korea at the end of World War II. He began his career at the First National Bank in Oxford and then spent 25 years as the Associate Bursar at Miami University, retiring in 1991. Don loved both Oxford and Miami University and was an avid Redskin/Redhawk fan, attending almost every football and basketball game, as well as many volleyball and baseball games (for as long as he could drive). Don was a proud member of the Oxford United Methodist Church (since 1938), the Oxford Masonic Lodge #67, the American Legion Post 218, and Miami University's Red and White Club. He also served on the Oxford Village Council during the 1960s and volunteered for many years at the Oxford Seniors Center and the Oxford Cemetery Association.



Don's focus in life was on his family, whether rearing his children, attending family gatherings or taking care of aging aunts, parents and other relatives. His selflessness, devotion to others, and commitment to always doing the right thing will be the legacy for which he is remembered.



A service honoring Don's life will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Oxford United Methodist Church, 14 N. Poplar St., Oxford, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Oxford United Methodist Church, the Oxford Seniors Center or Miami University. The family would like to express its sincere gratitude to Kobacker House in Columbus, OH for the compassionate care they provided to Don in his final days.



