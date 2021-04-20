FAISON, Joseph C.



Joseph C. Faison, age 83, of Tipp City, formerly of Centerville, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit. He was born February 24, 1938, to the late Richard Walter and Ida Corene (Matthews) Faison in Portsmouth, Virginia. He is preceded in death by his daughter Cheryl Marie Faison; grandchild Micah Jon Roberts; brothers Walter and Richard Faison; and sister-in-law Jean Faison. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Kathleen Maureen (McMillen) Faison of 60 years; children Leigh Anne (Todd) Roberts of Sidney, Tracy (Jim) Sarver of West Milton, Catherine (Daniel) Klassen of Columbus, IN, and Joseph W. Faison of Dayton; 12 grandchildren; 2 bonus grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 7 bonus great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Joyce Faison of Suffolk, VA. Joseph served in the Air National Guard. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Tech and went on to work as an electrical engineer for the United States Department of Defense. Joseph was a member of the Believers



Christian Fellowship in Lima. He enjoyed woodworking and making many pieces of furniture, painting, gardening,



beekeeping and traveling with his sweetheart Kathleen.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM on



Wednesday, April 21, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Online memories of Joseph may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

