Malone, Fairee



Farrah "Fairee" Malone (1939-2026) passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 15, 2026, in Pulaski, TN. Born and raised in Athens, Alabama. She resided in Dayton, OH, for over 50 years.



She dedicated her career to serving others, working for the Model Cities Program, Day-Med HMO, and retiring from Richard Allen Schools in 2019. Fairee was a devoted member of Shiloh Baptist Church, where she joined under the leadership of Rev. H.L. Parker.



She is survived by her three daughters: Sandra L. Malone and Shelia Malone Fleming, both of Dayton, and Sharon Malone Fletcher of Pulaski, TN. Ms. Malone cherished her family, leaving behind six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many beloved friends.



Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 1:00 PM at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 549 W. Elm St., Athens, AL. Viewing will be from 12 noon until the time of service.



Arrangements are entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, 12060 Highway 31 South, Athens, AL 35611.



