FAIRCHILD, Ardith Gail



Ardith Gail Fairchild, 76, of South Charleston, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, just after 5 a.m. She was born in Paintsville, Kentucky, on February 26, 1946, graduated from Springfield South High School in June 1964 and married Ernest Fairchild on August 26, 1966. She was a devout Christian her entire life. She was saved at the Freewill Baptist Church in Springfield in 1964. She was a light to all who met her, be it family, friends, or a stranger. She was a wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and prayer warrior, reading scripture and praying for anyone that needed prayer. Her one and only hobby was to ensure every child in our family knew that she and Jesus loved them. Ask any child in our family about visiting her. You will hear various versions about unlimited snacks, fun, Bible stories and music when they went to her house. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest (married on August 26, 1966; he died on July 8, 2001); her parents, Lucy (Montgomery) and Bradley Risner; her siblings, Janice Risner, Helen Jenkins, Ralph (Stephanie) Risner; and her grandson, Zachary Cramer. She is survived by her children, Greg (Rochelle) Fairchild and Corlina (Brandon) Cramer; siblings, Earl (Billie) Risner, Hearl (Pat) Risner, Margie (Vernal) Fairchild, and Jimmy (Edith) Risner; grandchildren, Phillip Fairchild, Stephen Fairchild, Isabella (Josh) Berrien, and Caitlyn (Tyler) Frazier; great-grandchildren, Easton Frazier, Alexander Berrien, Isaiah Frazier, Gracelynn Frazier, and Samuel Berrien; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a short graveside service on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:00AM at the New Silvercreek Cemetery just outside of Jamestown, Ohio, on State Route 72. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



