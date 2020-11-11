FAIN, Michael Scott



Michael Scott Fain passed away in Oxford, Ohio, on October 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Laura, his two children, Nicholas and Elliott, brothers Richard and Ross and parents Margaret and Richard.



Michael Fain was born in Richmond, Indiana, on July 5th, 1963. The eldest of three sons, Michael grew up in Brookville, Indiana, and graduated from Brookville High School in 1981. Michael attended Indiana University, graduating in 1985 with a degree in Public Affairs. Love of the City of Bloomington would be something Michael carried with him the rest of his days. It was there that he met Laura Kestler, his wife of 32 years. In the summer of 1985 Michael attended the U.S. Navy's Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as an Ensign in Pensacola, Florida. He would spend the next ten years in service to his nation, becoming a dive officer specializing in Explosive Ordinance Disposal. It was while he was in the Navy that his first son Nicholas was born. Upon retirement from the Navy, Michael pursued a career in medicine. During this period of transition, he welcomed his second son Elliott. Michael received his medical training at Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, graduating in 1999. Dr. Fain underwent his medical residency at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Upon completion of his residency, he returned to practice medicine in his hometown of Brookville, Indiana. His time as a doctor in Franklin County was the culmination of a life centered around service to country and humanity.



Above all, Michael was a devoted husband, father, brother, and son. He loved his family wholeheartedly, serving as a friend, mentor, and confidant. A truly irreplaceable presence in so many lives, he will always be remembered.



Fr. Jeff Silver officiated the Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, October 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Oxford, Ohio. Burial with full military graveside honors by the Bernard Hurst Post #77 of the American Legion, followed in Springfield Cemetery in Bath, Indiana.



Memorial Contributions may be directed to the Franklin County Community Foundation or Friends of Neighbors in Need, St. Mary's Church Oxford.



