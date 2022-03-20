FAIN, Aronold

FAIN, MSG (Retired),



Arnold "Corky"



MSG (Retired) Arnold "Corky" Fain took his final breath on March 4, 2022, at the age of 74. He was surrounded by loved ones when he passed.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Teel, pastor officiating.



Interment will be private with full military honors at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.



The service may be viewed on the Cameron Baptist Church Facebook page or Youtube account or by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.



Corky was born in Springfield, Ohio, on February 4, 1948, to William and Helen Fain.



He entered the United States Army on September 5, 1967, and retired in August 1988. He served in Virginia, Germany, Greece, Korea, and Fort Sill, Oklahoma.



He married Marilyn Sue Everhart on October 6, 1967. They were each other's lifelong companions and together had two children: Craig and Kristie.



He joined Cameron Baptist Church in 2008. He served as a life group director and deacon.



He spent his free time watching old western television and drinking unsweet tea. He enjoyed flying his airplanes with his friend Steve and fishing with his friend Dennis. But the most important thing was spending time with his family. To know him, was to not only love him, but to see the love he had for his family, friends, and the Lord.



He is survived by wife Marilyn; son Craig (Diana) Fain; daughter Kristie (Dusty) Lytle; grandchildren Craig Jr. (Lyrics) Fain, Baylee (Jordan) Jones, Madison Fain, Riley (Cody) Scrivner, Amani McKinney, Danci (Eric) Kimbro, and Delani Lytle, great-grandchildren Issac, Jordan Jr., Madilyn, Braylee, and Breyton; his sister Kathy (Pete) Williams; sister-in-law Barbara Fain; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by special friends Mitch (Bonnie) Seaman, Tom (Brenda) Webster, Rich (Jane) Mays, Chuck (Carol) Enix, and Jay (Ellen) Driskell.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Bill and Don.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the church building fund.



An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at



www.beckerfuneral.com