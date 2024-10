Fahrenholz, Ronald



Ronald Fahrenholz, age 87 of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Oct. 9, 2024. Visitation from 10-2pm on Oct. 26 and a funeral service at 12:30pm at Anderson Funeral Home, Franklin, Ohio. Please visit www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson for full obituary.



