FAGIN, Elizabeth Gail



67, of Hamilton, Ohio, died on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born on March 14, 1954, the daughter of Larry Fagin and Janet (Eadler) Alexander. She attended Edgewood High School and graduated with honors with her bachelors'



degree from Miami University. She worked as an RN in Cincinnati hospitals. She had attended the Front Street Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her mother, Janet Alexander; her brothers, Larry (Mary Ann) Austin and Patrick (Rhonda) Fagin; her sister, Jenny (Danny) Deaton; and step-brothers, Mike and Matt Weigel. She was preceded in death by her father.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd.,



Hamilton, Ohio 45013 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Collinsville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to NAMI, 5963 Boymel Drive, Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

