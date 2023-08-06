Eyman, Charles Wallace



Charles Wallace Eyman, 95, Kettering, Ohio passed away on July 27, 2023, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family. Charles (Sonny) was born to Lucretia and Charles Eyman in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 18, 1928. After completing an engineering degree at the University of Pittsburgh, Charles served in the United States Air Force. During the Korean War era he was deployed to Morocco, then returned to the USA as an Air Force photographer stationed at Barksdale AFB, Louisiana. While in Louisiana, Charles went to an Air Force mixer dance where he met Terry (Theresia) LeJeune who had just immigrated from the Netherlands. The two married in 1955 and moved to Dayton, Ohio where Charles began his career as an engineer in the refrigeration industry at Frigidaire. Charles and Terry had three children, Michael (1958), Deborah (1962), and David (1966); and six grandchildren. His love of photography continued as he found "the most meaningful work he had done in his life" in making others feel good about themselves. From 2000 to 2023, he could be found taking portraits of his smiling friends in assisted living facilities and giving portraits back to them. Receiving these gifts brought joy, community, and dignity too many. His seemingly small gesture created a meaningful positive impact in their lives. Charles' career flourished and in 1973 he, along with two colleagues were issued a patent for the first automatic home ice-maker. This significant invention changed our lives from carrying old fashioned ice trays to having ice at our fingertips anytime. Charles was humble and only spoke of how this would help people in their daily lives. As an early adopter of technology Charles had a passion for the Macintosh products. For over 40 years you could find him creatively photo-shopping portraits for family, sharing hilarious jokes with friends, and teaching others to play games on his iPad all while managing his personal and philanthropic finances. Charles leaves a legacy of service to the Holland-American Club of Dayton, where he served as Treasurer, Vice President, and Delegate to the Dayton International Festival, Inc. for decades between the 1960's and 2020. He served as Treasurer, Vice President and Youth Committee Advisor for Dayton International Festival, Inc. for years and was proclaimed by the Dayton mayor as the Honorary Chairperson for the "A World A'Fair" as part of Charles and Theresia Eyman day on May 19, 2006. Charles was also Treasurer for Boy Scout Troop 193 for many years. Charles W. Eyman will always be remembered for his generosity, humility, and sense of humor; his kindness and loving demeanor. His bad puns and witty sense of humor that left a wake of happiness as he passed through life. He was truly generous with his time and talents as evidenced by his ongoing care for his lifelong friends, family, and his volunteer efforts. Specifically, for 50+ years he helped friends and family with their taxes, visiting in their time of need, and managing their estates. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lucretia, siblings, Pete, David and Nancy, and his wife, Theresia. He is survived by his children, Michael Eyman, Deborah Ketchen, and David Eyman. His son-in-law Gavin Ketchen, and daughters-in-law Nancy Eyman and Kelly Kolar. His grandchildren Kendall Eyman, William Ketchen, Michael Ketchen, Daniel Ketchen, Adam Eyman, and Audrey Eyman, and his brother Jim. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton in appreciation for the comforts they provide. There will be visitation at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio on August 8, between 10:00am and noon. Burial and car parade to cemetery will follow.



