EWING, Thomas Richard "Tom"



EWING, Thomas Richard, age 82, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at his residence. He was born July 28, 1942 in Wyandotte, Michigan, but lived in Middletown most of his life. He graduated from Middletown High School, joined the Army and served in Germany from 1960 to 1963. He returned home and became an electrician in the late 1960's and was a self-employed electrical contractor. He owned and operated Broadway News and Snack Bar in downtown Middletown for several years. Tom was a proud member of the Middletown Masonic Lodge. He was a successful business man with a profound love and vision for the City of Middletown. He purchased and restored several condemned historical buildings, served as a member of the Historic Preservation Society, and was a member of the Sorg Opera Guild. Preceding him in death were his parents, John G. and Irene (Shoemaker) Ewing; and two brothers, Charles Ewing and John Ewing, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Lucia Ewing, one son, Kenneth R. Ewing; two sisters, Sue Myers (Jack) and Judy Patterson; many nephews and nieces; and many, many friends in the Middletown area. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. The family extends their special thanks and appreciation to all the nurses and helpers of Hospice Care of Middletown for their loving and professional care of Tom during his illness. Funeral arrangements are private according to Tom's wishes. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis Street, Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



