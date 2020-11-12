EWING, Anthony

EWING, Jr.,



Anthony Richard



Anthony Richard Ewing, Jr. was born in Dayton, Ohio, on



September 28, 1996, to



Anthony and Vania Ewing, Sr.. He departed this life on November 2, 2020. Anthony was reared with a strong Christian faith and was saved at a very young age. Anthony's love for family and loyalty to friends was eternal.



Anthony graduated from Northmont High School in 2014 and joined the United States Air Force in November 2017. Before enlisting in the military, Anthony pursued his passion for playing soccer at the collegiate level. Anthony often expressed his love of soccer on and off the field, and was often referred to as the 'entertainer' on the pitch. His athletic ability, tactical skills, speed, agility, and charisma mesmerized spectators.



During his transition into the Air Force – Anthony joined the intramural team and continued with his love of the game and continued to entertain.



Anthony completed Air Force Technical School and excelled as a Dental Lab Technician. He achieved the rank of Senior



Airman and was beloved by every airman in his unit. Anthony was frequently the first to volunteer when asked by his



commanding officer and did so with enthusiasm, charm, and joy.



Anthony had a smile that lit up a room with dimples to match. People gravitated towards his magnetic personality and made those he loved feel special. Anthony was a trend-setter with his high fashion sense and unwavering confidence. He was a natural jokester that made everyone laugh and brought joy, love, camaraderie to whoever crossed his path. Anthony had this ability to engage and create a relationship with anyone. He enjoyed camping with family, playing chess and cards,



online gaming, and traveling with family and friends. Many didn't know the depth of Anthony's intelligence – he had the uncanny ability to read an entire novel within a day. His



mother would often refer to him as a nerd – which isn't a term he embraced. Anthony wasn't your 'traditional' nerd and hid it behind his swag and athleticism.



Anthony inherited the nickname 'Lil Rat' from his dad at an early age -- this quickly became part of his identity. All of his friends affectionately referred to him by this name – both new and old. Anthony had a heart of gold and truly loved his family. Anthony often spoke of his close relationship with his mom, dad, and sister. He was the best brother, role model, and best friend to his sister. Their bond was unbreakable!



Anthony was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Rose and Ralph Jones, Ollie B. and Katherine Lewis, Sr.,



Dolores and Herbie Hines, Sr.; grandparents, Deborah and



Richard Ewing, Sr. Anthony leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Vania and Anthony Ewing, Sr.; loving sister, Aviana Lynn Ewing; grandparents, Rodessa and Raymond Hood; aunts, Ranita Hood, Stasha Hardeman (Kenneth) and LaDawn Skelton; uncles, Dwight J. Gaskins (Kelly), Byron Ewing



(Kathryn) and Toby Ewing (Billi); a plethora of great-aunts and uncles, a host of over 100 cousins, other relatives and friends; special friends, Avery Miliner, Marcus Arnold, Nick Broyles,



Jarius Carter, Daniel Voung and Stacy Williams, Jr.



Public Visitation will be held 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, Friday, November 13, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Private services. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

