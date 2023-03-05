EWERS, Deanna M.



Age 81, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on February 27, 2023, at St. Leonard Living Community in Centerville, OH. Deanna was born April 4, 1941, in Ashland, KS, and raised in both Ashland and Garden City, KS, to parents who were farmers. Deanna graduated High School from St. Scholastica, Canyon City, CO, and went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in education from Kansas State University. After graduation Deanna taught elementary school in Holcomb, KS, and Denver, CO. Denver is where she would meet and eventually marry Michael H. Ewers on February 22, 1964. After marrying, Michael would graduate Officer Candidate School, and he and Deanna were off to England for three years, stationed at RAF Bentwaters-Woodbridge. England is where they welcomed their oldest son, Christopher, into the world in 1965. The next assignment led the family to Stewart AFB, Newburgh, NY; the adjunct base to West Point Military Academy. West Point is where their youngest son, Gregory, joined the tight knit family in 1969. Deanna held down the fort with the two boys for a year in Garden City, KS, while Michael saw his first and only combat tour serving with the 25th Tactical Fighter Wing, Takhli AFB, Thailand in 1969/70. Michael's return home from Thailand led the family to Wright-Patterson AFB and Dayton, Ohio, in what was the first of two tours in Dayton and where Mike and Deanna would eventually make their life-long home. There was a three-year hiatus in the Dayton tours for an assignment at Andrews AFB, MD. Upon returning to Dayton, OH, Deanna restarted her teaching career in the Beavercreek School system, teaching at Shaw Elementary, Fairbrook Elementary and Ankeny Middle School. While teaching in the Beavercreek system she earned a Masters in Education from Wright State University. Deanna made many life-long and cherished friends, both students and faculty, during her time in teaching Beavercreek Schools; for this she was always grateful! After retirement Deanna focused on her grandchildren and her love for them. Traveling often to San Francisco to see Claire and Cole and just down the road for quality time with Zane and Blake. Deanna was fond of spoiling them from an early age and for this she will be loved and remembered. Deanna was a life-long Catholic and was a parishioner of St. Helen and Ascension Parishes at various times where she made many friends over the years. She was involved in parish fundraisers as well as assisting at Carroll High School, where Chris and Greg attended high school. Deanna is survived by her loving sons, Christopher J. Ewers (Cheryl) and their two children Claire and Cole of San Francisco, CA; Gregory M. Ewers (Erica Glass) and their two sons, Zane and Blake of Springboro, OH. Deanna is also survived by her sister, Micki Kleymann, Tribune, KS, and brother in law Larry Prokop, Garden City, KS; sister-in-law Janet Rater (John) of Cedar Rapids, IA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Deanna is preceded in death by her husband, Michael, her father and mother, John and Marcella Degnan; sister Paula Prokop, sister-in-law JoAnn (Andrew) Peitzmeier, brother-in-law, Jon Kleymann. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH, on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 2pm to 4pm. The funeral mass will be held at Ascension Church, 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, OH 45420 on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 11am. In lieu of flowers the family asks for contributions to be made to Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley.

