EVERSON, Joan C.



Age 78 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Wed., March 9, 2022. She was born in



Marietta, OH, to Charles and Monna Stoops. Joan is survived by husband Joseph, children; Beth (John) Baxla, John



(Kathy) Everson and grandchildren Katie Baxla and Joe Baxla, brothers; John (Jane) Stoops, Charles (Janet) Stoops and



sister, Jerrie Schwendeman and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her great-grandson Andrew Garnet Baxla. Joan worked for over 50 years as an Emergency Room nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, OH. She also worked as a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) at Miami Valley



Hospital and continued even after retirement. Joan enjoyed gardening, dogs, and horses, but most of all she enjoyed



being a caregiver. A Memorial Visitation will be held at



Morris Sons Funeral Home,1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering on Sat., April 9, 2022, from 2 to 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent de Paul, Dayton, OH, or Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements in care of Morris Sons



Funeral Home, Kettering, OH. Condolences may be sent to



morris-sons.com