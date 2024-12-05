Everill, Mary Ann



Everill, Mary Ann, age 94 of Beavercreek, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, November 28, 2024 at The Ridge at Beavercreek. She was born on October 31, 1930 to the late Herbert J. and Helen Pabst Thomas. Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Robert, and her husband, Haven L. Everill. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (David) Rasor and Mary Kay (Edwin) Mabe; grandchildren Matt Rasor (Kristi), Joel Rasor (Angie), Aaron Rasor, Isaac Mabe (Kate), Sarah Murlin (John) and fourteen great-grandchildren. Mary Ann also leaves cousins from the Pabst and Thomas families and friends from Mt. Zion Church in Beavercreek and Miamisburg Assembly of God. Mary Ann was a former Director of Christian Education at David's United Church of Christ and Christ Community Church in Kettering. Before she retired, she was an Administrator of the Miamisburg Assembly of God Church, a Senior Visitation volunteer for Miamisburg as well as a partner in the Olive Branch Messengers Ministry, organizing over thirty tours to Israel and the Holy Lands. Family would like to extend a special thank you to DayCity Hospice and the staff at The Ridge at Beavercreek and asks that you consider a donation to DayCity Hospice in Mary Ann's memory in lieu of flowers. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Friday, December 6, 2024 at Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, with the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial at Rest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery, in Cincinnati. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



