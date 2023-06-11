Even, Sherry

Even (Morgan), Sherry G.



Sherry Grace Even, age 73 of Lexington, KY, formerly of West Carrollton, OH, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Mayfair Manor in Lexington, KY, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. She was born on October 11, 1949, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Marion & Catherine (Meise) Morgan. Sherry was a 1967 graduate of Amelia High School and completed her bachelor's degree in education at Miami University, graduating in 1971. Mrs. Even retired from LexisNexis in the Order Management Dept. and was also an Elementary Teacher in the Cincinnati area. She was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church in West Carrollton. Preceded in death by her husband David C. Even in 2009, and by her mother-in-law and father-in-law Elva & Charles Even. She is survived by her son Mark Even (Kelly), daughter Deborah Lambert (Kurt), 2 sisters Marian Grider (Garry) & Patricia McMullen (Michael), her 3 pride and joy grandchildren Nicole Even, Christopher Even and Logan Lambert, 3 sisters-in-law Marcia Kehrli (Dave), Linda Esenbock (Michael), and Monica Mccoy, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Funeral Services will be held 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Memorial United Methodist Church, 26 N. Locust St., West Carrollton with Rev. Barbara Wiechle officiating. Burial will follow at the Highland Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) at the church on Friday. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Mrs. Sherry G. Even.

