Evelyn Marlow

Marlow (Pallman), Evelyn JoAnn



In Loving Memory



Evelyn JoAnn Marlow, age 92, passed away Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, NC, following a 16 month stay at Springbrook Nursing and Rehab in Clayton, NC. She was born November 4, 1933, in Dayton, OH, to the late Edward and Thelma Pallman.



JoAnn held a bachelor's degree from The University of Detroit, moved back to OH in 1963, and worked in accounting at Platt Mfg in Dayton from 1974 -1992. She also worked for Gem City Metal Spinning and Alpine Products for many years before retiring in 2003. She and Bob then moved to Clayton to be closer to her daughter and family in NC. JoAnn was an avid card player and Duke Basketball fan, enjoyed playing trivial pursuit and board games, watching movies, reading, and spending time with her family and her husband Bob. JoAnn retained her sense of humor and mental acuity right up until she passed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Clinton Pallman, her sister Faye Eileen Shaw, her oldest daughter Carla Clinard, and her loving husband of 42 years Robert "Bob" Marlow Sr.



She is survived by her son, Bob Marlow Jr. and wife Vickie Marlow of New Lebanon, OH; daughter, Diane Rutan and husband James Rutan of Eaton OH; daughter, Melanie Marlow- Scheffler and husband Jerry, and her granddaughters, Casey and Haleigh Scheffler of Clayton, NC.



A celebration of life service will be held on April 3, 2026, at 11:00am at Rogers Funeral Home, New Lebanon, OH. Final interment of ashes will be at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Clayton, NC.



