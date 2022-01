IN MEMORY OF



WORLEY "JUNEY" EVANS JR.



EARTHLY - 1/11/1966



HEAVENLY - 11/20/2021



Today, as we think about your earthly birthday and the years we shared, will be in our hearts forever. God's gift to



us was your laughter and heaven is your new home.



Gone but not forgotten.







From your loving Family and all who lives he touched.