Evans, Wilson

In Loving Memory of Wilson Frederick "Fred" Evans



July 22, 1940  May 17, 2024



One year after his passing, we remember Fred Evans with love and gratitude for the life he lived and the joy he brought to others.



Fred had his priorities, and music was always one of them. Though not a professional musician, he loved classical and folk music and made sure his days were filled with favorites from Beethoven, the Kingston Trio, Gershwin, and Bach.



He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and grew up in El Paso, Texas, and Nogales, Arizona. Fred earned degrees in psychology from UTEP and the University of Houston, served in the U.S. Army in Germany, and later became a clinical psychologist in the U.S. Air Force. His patients often described him as deeply compassionate and supportive.



Fred is remembered with love by his wife Adeline; his children, Tara Northcott (Blair), Joe Evans (Magdalena), and Mike Evans; sister, LJ Evans; stepchildren; grandchildren; and the mother of his children, Donna Wilson.



Fred's legacy of kindness, service, and love lives on. His full obituary is available at Adkins Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



