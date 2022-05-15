EVANS, Vivienne W.



Age 88, of Waynesville, passed away May 6, 2022, at her home. She was born November 5, 1933, in England to the late Edwin and Grace (Harris) Steele. In addition to her parents, Vivienne was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Evans in 1987.



She is survived by her three children, Rachel (Mike) Stickney, Andrew (Lynn) Evans and Vanessa (Alvin) Gable; grandchildren, Alex and Caroline Stickney, Tyler and Cody Evans, Evan and Gwen Gable; sister, Patricia (Harry) Price; companion of 32 years, Nigel Rippon and numerous extended family members and dear friends.



