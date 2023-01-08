journal-news logo
EVANS, Mary

EVANS, Mary L.

Age 74, of Dayton, died peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. Funeral service will be held at 10:30am, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 West Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Pastor Jeffery Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30am to 10:30am prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church's website or Facebook page.

