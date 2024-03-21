Evans, Mary

Evans (Vista), Mary V.



Mary V. Evans was born August 11, 1926 in Oahu, Honolulu, Hawaii to Asuncion Duran and Maximo Vista. Her father, a Filipino American Citizen, was serving in the United States Navy. When her father retired from military service, her parents returned to the Philippine Islands. Mary grew up in Manila, Philippines. In 1955, her father decided to return to the United States with all his family and settled in Long Beach, California. Mary met and married her late husband Dr. Homer "Skip" Evans in Long Beach, California in 1961. Her late husband was from Millville, Ohio. In 1962, they moved and settled down in Hamilton, Ohio. Mary enjoyed reading, boating, fishing, and RVing. Mary retired as an Underwriter for the Ohio Casualty Group in Hamilton, Ohio in 1992. She was a long time member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Hamilton. She had two children, Evelyn and John; five grandchildren, Timothy II, Teresa, Amanda, Sara, and Rebecca; five great grandchildren, Torin, Maeve, Gracelyn, Cameron, and Brailey. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park in Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3570 Hamilton Middletown Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneral.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com