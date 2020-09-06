EVANS, Ernest Dvonne Ernest Dvonne Evans, son of Roland Evans and Mamie Ida (Ryans) Evans left this life on August 28, 2020, 44 years to the date after meeting his beloved wife. Ernie is survived by his eternal companion, Wanda, their eldest son, Aaron and his wife Jess, their son, Andrew and his wife Diane, his daughter, Alitzah and her husband Brandon, his daughter, Abby, and four grandchildren, with one on the way. Ernie was raised in Hephzibah, Georgia, and graduated from Augusta State University where he was a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. After college, Ernie enlisted in the Navy before commissioning as an officer and served 20 years of honorable service. He earned a Master's in Human Resource Management from Pepperdine University and spent the last 25 years as an instructor with the Defense Acquisition University. Ernie is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served as Bishop of the Gahanna Ward from 2013 to 2019. Ernie was known for his unconditional love, his steadiness, and his faith. He enjoyed Tai Chi, spending time with his four grandchildren, and reading and sharing inspirational quotes. One of his favorite sayings was LGLG: "Let Go, Let God." This beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend will surely be missed by those he left behind. A viewing will be held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST (1051 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230) on Saturday, September 12 from 12-2 PM. (Masks Required.) Space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions so please plan to keep your visits brief to make room for other guests. A funeral service will be held later that day on Saturday, September 12 at 4:00 PM but will be limited to participants. The service will be live streamed via the Schoedinger website: www.schoedinger.com. Please leave a message with Andrew Evans (614-378-6932, adlevans135@gmail.com or Alitzah Evans Stinson (614-214-4874) if you'd like more information.

