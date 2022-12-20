EVANS, Connie Belle



Age 89, of Bellbrook, passed away on Friday, December 16th, 2022.



Connie was born on June 4th, 1933. She graduated from Roosevelt High School's Class of 1951. Connie was employed in procurement for DESC, which is how she met her husband Charles "Chuck" Evans who also worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.



In her younger years, Connie loved to play baseball and go bowling. She enjoyed adventures; whether traveling to camp in a tent or sailing aboard a cruise ship, she made great memories on each and every trip she took. Connie also loved to play cards, especially Gin Rummy and Euchre.



Connie and her husband Chuck, while they were "empty nesters," decided to foster young men from the ages of 12-18, with the goal of being their last home. She endured many great losses and hardships, but her granddaughter, Madison, was certainly a bright spot in her life. She was a feisty woman, with a generous spirit, and will be missed.



She was preceded in death by her mother Thelma Foland, husband Chuck Evans, daughter Sheilah (Anthony) Silvio, and grandsons Marco and Mario Silvio. Connie is survived by her son Robert (Angela) Bartha and granddaughter Madison Bartha.



To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to attend a viewing held in her honor at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. A service will be held immediately following the viewing at 12:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Caretenders Hospice, (2621 Dryden Rd., Suite 204, Moraine, OH 45439). You are welcome to write a condolence message, send flowers, plant a tree, upload a photo, and share a story about Connie at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

