ETTER, Ruthanne

ETTER (Greenwood), Ruthanne



Age 95 of Oakwood, passed away April 12, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born Feb. 18, 1927, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Edward W. Greenwood and Della G. (Talbot) Greenwood. She was preceded in death by her husband



Arthur J. Etter and her son, David C. Etter. She was also



preceded in death by her sisters Carolyn Jeanne Craden, Lida Catherine Critchfield and brother, Thomas Edward



Greenwood. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth



"Betsy" Etter, Jane (William) Byers, Sally (Dr. Kenneth) Christman; son, Jonathan Etter; 6 grandchildren, Dr. Matthew (Katie) Byers, Benjamin Byers, Abigail Etter, Andrew (Casi) Byers, Christopher Christman, Donovan Christman; great-grandchildren, Kirsten, Kylee and Myles, all of the Dayton area. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Louis (Judith) Etter of Fort Wayne, IN, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruthanne was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School Class of 1945 and attended class luncheons and reunions for many years. Following high school graduation she worked as a copy writer with the Dayton newspapers, and several businesses in Dayton and Cincinnati. Once she was married and had a family, she was a very devoted mother. While her children were growing up, she was active in PTA, school festivals, Brownies and Cub Scouts and was homeroom mother for her children's classes over the years. She loved to travel, and the family went on yearly vacation trips to historical places in the U.S. and Canada. These were camping trips often with three weeks of tent camping for seven people that she kept organized. Later in life she made several trips overseas to Ireland, Switzerland, Egypt and Israel. The year prior to being widowed at age 50 she went to the Dayton School of Practical Nursing and



became an LPN. She worked at Kettering Hospital for 12 years before retiring. She loved cooking, hosting and decorating for family parties from Thanksgiving dinners to 4th of July parties and Christmas celebrations. She also loved her flower garden and in her last few years sat on a chair and used a walker while she worked in her yard. She learned to play the piano at an early age and continued to play all her life. She loved all types of music. She was a member and past president of



Dayton Music Club; a member and past regent of Jonathan Dayton Chapter, NSDAR; a member and past president of the Republican Council of Oakwood. The family requests donations be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or The Dayton Music Club Scholarship Fund. Make checks payable to The Dayton Music Club, send to Thomas Wittberg, Scholarship Treasurer, 813 Gainsboro Rd., Dayton, OH 45419-3706. Visitation 5-7 pm, Monday, April 18, 2022, at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Boulevard, Kettering, OH 45439. Services will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10 am at the Chapel in David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Road, Kettering, OH.

