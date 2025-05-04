Etienne, Beatrice Rosetta
Beatrice Rosetta Etienne, 86, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Thursday, April 24, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Monday, May 5, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral