Estes, Carole J.



Carole Estes, 59, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. A devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, Carole brought warmth, laughter, and kindness to everyone who knew her.



She found joy in life's simple pleasures, especially fishing and bingo. Whether casting a line on a quiet morning or eagerly awaiting the next winning number, Carole embraced these moments with enthusiasm, always sharing her love and laughter with those around her.



Carole's greatest joy was her family. She was a proud and loving mother to Houston (wife Jessica), Calvin (wife Jonda), Tyler (fiancée Samantha), and Madison (boyfriend Austin). Her love extended to her cherished grandchildren-Rylie, Hailey, Maddox, Wesley, LaNiyah, Aria and countless cousins nieces and nephews who brought immense happiness to her life.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George; her mother, Linda; her father Thomas and her grandparents, Rhea and Bernard. Though she is no longer with us, her spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.



Family and friends are invited to a visitation on March 16, 2025, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home on Kettering Boulevard. A funeral service will be held on March 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Saint Anthony Church in Dayton, Ohio.



Carole's memory will forever be cherished by her family and friends. She was a source of love, strength, and laughter, and her presence will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to honor Carole's memory by enjoying the things she loved-whether by spending a peaceful day fishing or enjoying a lively game of bingo with friends.



Rest in peace, Carole. You will be forever loved and never forgotten.



