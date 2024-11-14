Estep, Raymond M.



Raymond M. Estep, 15, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2024. He was born on April 6, 2009, in Dayton, the son of Michael G. Estep and Piper D. Stamps. Ray was a student at Kenton Ridge High School and was on the bowling team. He loved video games, the Philadelphia Eagles and hanging out with his friends. He is survived by his mother, Piper D. Stamps, father and stepmother, Mike, and Ashley Estep; his grandparents: Rick Stamps, Catherine Estep, and Greg (Cheryl) Estep; and his siblings: Vivianne, Collins, Grayson, Bryce, Tayvin, Rian, Landon and Easton. A visitation for Raymond will be held on Sunday, November 17th, from 2:00 p.m.  6:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A private service will be held on Monday. The burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Ray was a beloved uncle, older brother, son, and friend. He had a contagious laugh and a big smile that could light up any room. Everyone who knew him has fond memories of his humor and blunt honesty. He will be deeply missed by all who have had the privilege of knowing him. To view his memorial video, leave online condolences and support the family, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.





