Estella Wilson

Wilson (Peterson), Estella Mae
age 97, of Dayton, OH, earned her wings peacefully on November 15, 2025. A visitation with family will be at Freedom-Hill Bible Church, 262 S. Conover St. on December 5, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Service to begin at 11:00a.m. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Full Condolences and memories may be shared at HHRoberts.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral