ERNST, Sandy



65 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at Hospice of Butler/ Warren Co. She was born on May 20, 1957, in Cincinnati, OH, to Mitchell and Virginia (Black) Davidson. Sandy worked in clerical and poll operations for the Butler Co. Board of Elections and was a member of the Elk Creek Baptist Church. She loved listening to and singing gospel music and once sang with the Billy Graham Choir. Sandy also loved baking, gardening and raising horses, but her pride and joy were her grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Joe Ernst; her partner of 30 years, Earl Francis; his daughters, Monica (Paul Cromer) Francis, Sonia Francis-Douthett and Ashley Francis; her grandchildren, Garrett and Wesley Ernst and Shelby and Slade Douthett; her special niece, Lisa (Kevin) Behymer and great-nephews, Lyle and Ryan Behymer and special cousin, Steven Davidson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Donna Cherry and brothers, Mitch and John Davidson. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 11 from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005 with Graveside Services on Friday, August 12 at 1:00 p.m. at Woodside Cemetery with Pastor Billy Newton officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to



