Eric Smith

Smith, Eric Scott

Eric S. Smith, 55, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Service will be held on Friday, October 31, 2025, at Marlan Gary Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of the service, which will be at 11:30 am. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel. wwwthechapelofpeace.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.thechapelofpeace.com/

