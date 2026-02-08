Eric Fraunfelter

Fraunfelter, Eric "Ric"



Eric (Ric) Fraunfelter passed quietly in hospital in Sydney, Australia February 5 after a ten-year battle with prostate cancer. Born in Middletown, OH in 1947 to Chuck & Ann Fraunfelter, he is survived by a brother Chick (Nancy), sister Cissie Goodstein (Rick), ex-wife Trish, children Christian, Claire, Anna and Alex, and ten grandchildren living in Australia & Ireland.



Ric was graduated from Middletown High School in 1965 and Miami University in 1969. He was a proud member of Alpha of Sigma Chi Fraternity and Avondale Golf Club in Pymble (NSW), where he established a Junior Golf program that produced a PGA and a LPGA professional.



Ric will be remembered for his competitive golf game at Wildwood GC and Avondale GC, his work with young golfers and his artistic talent with pen, ink, and watercolor.



Farewell, Brother Ric. Go softly in the night.



