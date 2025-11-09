Eric Eckhart

Eckhart, Eric E.



A devoted husband and father, passed away on November 5, 2025, at the age of 55 in his hometown of Dayton. Born on August 24, 1970, Eric spent his life contributing to his community and cherishing family. For an impressive 19 years, Eric dedicated himself to the City of Dayton as a Heavy Equipment Operator, where he was well-respected for his hard work and commitment. Eric is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Sarina (Fleming) Eckhart and also leaves behind two children: Kevin (Violet) Eckhart and Samantha (Brandon) Wallace. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Terri (Strome) Eckhart, who provided him with a solid foundation of values and support throughout his life. A Celebration of Life service will be held November 15, 2025, at the VFW #9936, located at 1730 E. Third St., Dayton, OH at 2:00 PM. This gathering will honor Eric's memory and celebrate the impact he had on the lives of those who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton serving the family.



