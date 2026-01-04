Grossarth, Erhard



Erhard Grossarth, 84, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away on January 1, 2026. He was born on July 19th, 1941, and raised in Augsburg, Germany. He was the son of Phillipp and Kathrina Grossarth. Erhard was a veteran of the United States Army. He was retired from Diamond Tool and Die in Dayton where he worked his was from apprentice lathe hand to president of the company over his 40+ years in the trade. Erhard was a passionate fan of all Ohio sports teams, but especially enjoyed watching his Bengals and Reds (most seasons) He also enjoyed bowling with his buddies at Thunderbowl. He is survived by his 3 Children: Scott Grossarth of Englewood, Eric (Christine) Grossarth of Osprey, Florida, and Gina (Paul) Cullen of Dayton; 4 Grandchildren: Damian Koester, Kylie (Kevin) Jackson, Markie (Andrew) Sprouse, and Wyatt Grossarth; 1 Great Granddaughter: Aubree Jackson; 4 Siblings: Walter (Diane) Grossarth, Renate (Tony) Amann, Werner Grossarth, Brigitte (Paul) Scheurmann; along with numerous other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by the love of his life: Bonnie Lynn Grossarth, married 48 years. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 pm, Monday, January 5, 2026, at Arlington Cemetery (9150 National Rd. Brookville, OH 45309) In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420) Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com