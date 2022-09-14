ERBAUGH,



Adrienne Maria



Age 72, of Dayton, passed away on September 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 25, 1949, to the late Herbert and Aileen (Busey) Buerger, the oldest of 6 children.



In addition to her parents, Adrienne was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Erbaugh, her brothers Randy Buerger, Ronnie Buerger and a sister Janet Buerger. She is survived by her children, Mollie Heisterkamp, Jenny Crayton and her husband, Chris Crayton Sr., James "Ronnie" Crawford, and Joshua Bymaster; four grandchildren, Alexandria Pollard, Christopher "CJ" Crayton, Camren Crayton, Chiara Crayton; and her great-grandson Camren Crayton Jr. Adrienne is also survived by her two sisters, Krista Lala and her husband, Lou Lala and Jennifer Kokos and her husband, Billy Kokos.



Adrienne had a passion for drawing, diamond painting and reading a good novel. But what gave her the most joy in life were her children and grandchildren. Adrienne's inner strength and kind heart allowed her to overcome many hurdles throughout her life. She will be missed dearly.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 12:00 pm until time of service at 1:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Trissel Cemetery.

