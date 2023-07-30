Ensley, L. Louise



ENSLEY, L. Louise, age 92, passed away July 22, 2023. She was born on May 30, 1931 in Peebles, Ohio to Carl and Ocie (Davis) Milburn. She was a loving mother, sister and grandmother to her family. She enjoyed getting people together and sharing a homemade meal. Her passion was taking care of her husband and her son. She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, John Richard Ensley; and her siblings Daisy Houseman, Earl Milburn, Archie Milburn, and Erma Pitzer. She is survived by her son Jonathan (Jenny) Ensley; her twin grandchildren Elizabeth and Isabel; her sister Ruby Cline; her brother Dwight (Faycena) Milburn; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. There will be a service to celebrate her life on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Woodland Cemetery Chapel 118 Woodland Ave Dayton, Ohio 45409 with a gathering beginning at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Dayton in her memory. Service in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.



Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com